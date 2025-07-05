"She woke up and was like, 'Damn, Jack!...": Regina Hall weighs in on 'Titanic' door debate

Washington [US], July 5 : Actor Regina Hall recently weighed in regarding Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's characters in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic's climax.

According to People, the Girls Trip actor, while promoting her partnership with Bounty, shared her thoughts on the long-standing argument about whether Jack could have survived if Rose had made more effort to share the floating plank in the 1997 film 'Titanic.'

The 54-year-old actress joked, "She got up there and got comfortable enough to conk out. She woke up and was like, 'Damn, Jack!' It wasn't enough. She was sleeping so hard, her voice couldn't wake her up. Jack was gone!"

Fans have debated for years whether the wooden plank, which wasn't a door but a piece of balsa wood from the ship's structure, could have supported both Jack and Rose. In Hall's opinion, Rose could have done more.

"I was like, 'Rose, you were still in the middle of chaos!'... I feel like if she was going to be on the door, at the very least, she should have stayed awake! She could have even lied on top of Jack and let him be on the door!" Hall said.

The moment, shown at the end of Titanic, has remained one of the most talked-about movie scenes. According to People, the prop itself was sold for nearly \$1 million in 2024.

The debate has followed director James Cameron, as well as stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, since the movie's release. According to People, Winslet, during a 92NY panel for the advance screening of the movie Lee in 2024, joked about the question, saying DiCaprio probably has "PTSD" from being asked about it so often.

"I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question, and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it," teased Winslet as she promoted Lee on an Australian talk show, People reported.

In Titanic, Winslet plays Rose, a young woman from a rich family who falls in love with Jack, a poor artist played by DiCaprio, aboard the ill-fated Titanic. The ship famously sinks after hitting an iceberg, ending their love story in tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor