'She Would Have Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out on Raveena Tandon's Mumbai Street Incident

A video of Raveena Tandon having an argument with locals on Saturday night went viral on social media. Raveena and her driver were accused of verbal assault and rash driving. In the video, it was audible that the victims were about to file a complaint, however, it later became clear that it was a mere misunderstanding. Now Kangana Ranaut has spoken on this incident, she came in support of Raveena Tandon.

Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Raveena Tandon following an incident that was captured on CCTV and went viral. In her Instagram stories, Kangana described the event as "absolutely alarming" and emphasized that the individuals responsible should be reprimanded. She wrote, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

The Mumbai Police clarified on Sunday that a false complaint had been filed against Raveena Tandon with the Khar Police, accusing her of being drunk, driving rashly, and assaulting someone. Raveena shared a screenshot from 'Viral Bhayani' on 'X', which stated that after reviewing CCTV footage, it was clear her car did not hit anyone and she was not intoxicated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9, speaking to a Mumbai-based daily, confirmed the complaint was false. He explained, "The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing, and an argument started between them."

The argument escalated, leading Raveena to come to the scene to check on her driver and protect him from the mob. Both Raveena and the family went to the Khar police station to file complaints but later withdrew them. "This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints," DCP Rajtilak Roshan said.

He further clarified, "Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk." In another screenshot shared by Raveena, the Mumbai Police stated that both parties denied making any complaints. The police report detailed that Tandon's driver was reversing the car when three people from a family felt they might get hit. After an argument, both parties left, and the police later questioned Tandon's staff and the other party, who both denied filing complaints.