Sheeba Akashdeep: 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' going off air is extremely heartbreaking

Mumbai, Feb 25 Actress Sheeba Akashdeep has opened up on the show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' going off air, calling it an extremely heartbreaking process for everyone.

She shared it’s leaving a vacuum in her heart.

Sheeba plays the role of Pammi Sood in the show, starring Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead. The show which premiered in August 2023 is slated to go off air on March 11.

Sheeba said: "It’s an extremely heartbreaking process for the entire cast and crew. Not feeling nice about it. It’s probably the first time in my career when something is getting over and it’s leaving a vacuum in my heart. It is going to take a while to get over this."

"I am not going to say it’s an unfair decision, I think it’s just the way things are. You win some and you lose some but I definitely gained a lot out of this show. I gained a lifetime of friends, a lifetime of experience and a friend in my producer Rajan Shahi. I have not seen this kind of producer in my whole career. He's one of a kind," shared Sheeba.

Sharing further her learning curve from the show, Sheeba shared: "Pammi Bua taught me a lot. She channeled the inner comedian in me. I have managed to take a negative role and turn it into a comical villain."

"Most importantly I went all out and enjoyed the entire experience. I genuinely became Pammi Bua while playing the role. This experience is going to be a major highlight in my career," she added.

The show airs on Star Plus.

