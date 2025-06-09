Sheel Verma recalls the excitement of going back to school after summer vacation

Mumbai, June 9 As the summer vacations are on, we can all relate to the excitement of going back to school after enjoying a long school summer break.

Actor Sheel Verma, who is presently seen as Jaiveer in the show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" also reminisced about his heartwarming memories from his cherished childhood.

Recalling the good old days, Sheel said, “I still remember playing cricket during summer vacations. We’d play until sunset, and even then, it was hard to stop. My mother would often have to call me multiple times before I finally dragged myself home, dusty and happy."

"Me and my cousins would explore hidden nooks and crannies in the neighborhood, climb trees, and invent our own games. Amidst all this fun, I would usually start doing my vacation homework only when the summer break was about to end," he added.

However, summer is more than just a break from school and studies, it also means preparing for another academic year. “As soon as June arrived, there was a different excitement in the air. I used to go shopping with my father to buy a new tiffin box, school uniform and books, raincoat, and rainy footwear," Sheel stated.

The actor further shared that despite being a little upset about the holidays being over, returning to school brought a lot of joy as it meant -

meeting friends after a long time, and of course, showing off new stationery. “The simple act of walking to school with my friends in the rain was truly one of the happiest moments. Even today, when I think of them, it brings a wide smile to my face. If I could go back and relive those days, I would, with all my heart.”

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 pm on Shemaroo Umang.

