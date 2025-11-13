Sheena Chohan reveals Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of ‘Maleficent’ inspired her devilish role in ‘Bhayaavah’

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actress Sheena Chohan recently revealed that Angelina Jolie’s iconic portrayal of Maleficent served as a major inspiration for her devilish role in Bhayaavah.

Drawing parallels between the two characters, Sheena shared how Jolie’s performance helped her channel strength, complexity, and emotion into her own on-screen persona. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sheena shared “Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maleficent inspired me because she ignited imagination through her character — she wasn’t just the villain; she was a force of nature with emotion, power, and vulnerability. Similarly, my character isn’t just the devil — she’s defiant, passionate, and deeply human in her emotions. That blend of beauty, danger, and empathy was what I wanted to bring alive on screen.”

Speaking about her transformation into the supernatural avatar, Sheena mentioned, “My character is powerful, surprisingly unpredictable, extremely vibrant, a little wicked, and has a sense of humour — so she’s quite full-on! The moment I put on the horns, the red lipstick, and the curly hair, it all came alive. I feel really lucky I got to play this character — it was so much fun, and I hope the audience loves it too.”

In the upcoming supernatural series Bhayaavah, Sheena Chohan portrays a character inspired by biblical origins — a figure cast out of the Garden of Eden for standing up for equality. Empowered by her beauty and supernatural abilities, she uses them as tools of liberation, challenging those who seek to suppress individuality and freedom.

“Bhayaavah” is set to be released on an OTT platform in 2026.

Meanwhile, Sheena made her debut in the Malayalam film, “The Train,” opposite Mammooty. The film was directed by seven-time National Award-Winning Director Jayaraj. However, her breakthrough came with “Ant Story” on Netflix, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Sheena also earned praise for her performance in “The Fame Game” opposite Madhuri Dixit.

