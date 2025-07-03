Sheena Chohan Seeks Blessings for Her Film at Sant Tukaram’s Birthplace — on Her Birthday

Actress Sheena Chohan, is set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut with the historical Hindi film 'Sant Tukaram', kicked off the film’s promotional tour with a spiritual start. On 3rd July, the actress visited the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple, Dehu, in Sant Tukaram’s birthplace, to seek the priest’s blessings before diving into the film’s promotions. The film, based on the life and teachings of the 17th-century saint-poet Tukaram, marks a significant turning point in Sheena’s acting journey as she steps onto the Hindi cinema stage with a powerful role. What makes this visit even more special is that 3rd July also happens to be Sheena Chohan’s birthday. The actress considers it an auspicious sign that the launch of her Bollywood debut film's promotional journey coincides with her celebration, and that too at the place of Sant Tukaram’s birth.

Talking about this, Sheena said “Today is my birthday, and I feel incredibly blessed to begin this special day in Dehu — the sacred birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. There couldn’t be a more meaningful way to kick-start the very first promotions of Sant Tukaram. I feel honoured to have received the opportunity to play the central role of Avali Jija Bai in a film of this scale — a role that carries immense emotional depth, sacrifice, determination, and strength. On my birthday, kick-starting promotions for a film so close to my heart — my heart is filled with gratitude; truly, the best gift I could have been given.”

The actress concluded, saying, "First and foremost, I am deeply grateful to Sant Tukaram Maharaj, who gave a new direction not just to society, but also transformed and uplifted our culture. He did so much for the people, inspiring them to understand that if you truly believe something in your heart, it can happen. This is the first time such a significant Hindi film is being made on this subject at such a grand level, and I’m humbled to be a part of it. I offer my heartfelt salutations to the soil of Maharashtra, to its rich culture, and to all the saints and priests who have enriched its culture. I’m truly thankful to my director, Aditya Om, and producer Gautam Ji for believing in me. For me, this is not just a film — it is a soulful journey, sharing Sant Tukaram’s true message.”

The temple, known for its spiritual significance and grandeur, is a symbolic location for a film rooted in devotion and legacy.'Sant Tukaram', produced under the banners of Curzon Films and Purushottam Studios, is scheduled for release on 18th July 2025. The film stars Subodh Bhave in the titular role, with Sheena Chohan playing the female lead. After five years of theatre, Sheena Chohan made her on-screen debut in the South opposite Mammootty, going on to work with seven National Award-winning directors as a lead in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and even in a Hollywood film. Her journey now kick-starts with her much-awaited Hindi debut in the soulful biopic Sant Tukaram

