Sheena Chohan shines as Avali Jijabai in Sant Tukaram’s trailer: 'Feeling deeply grateful'

Mumbai, July 14 Actress Sheena Chohan has proved her mettle as an actor yet again with her powerful portrayal of Avali Jijabai, Sant Tukaram’s second wife in the forthcoming historical drama "Sant Tukaram".

Expressing her excitement about the overwhelming response to the trailer, Sheena said: "I am thrilled to see the overwhelming response from both the audience and media to the trailer of our upcoming film Sant Tukaram."

She added, "The way my character, Avali Jijabai—her look and presence—is being appreciated by industry peers, viewers, and the press has left me feeling deeply grateful and humbled. I truly can’t wait for audiences across India to experience the film and share their thoughts with us."

Sheena has delivered a compelling performance in Aditya Om's directorial as Avali Jijabai, beautifully portraying the strength, resilience, and quiet complexity of a woman trying to find her place in the saint’s life.

Moreover, Sheena recently met with the director of the Dr. Ambekar International Center, Col. Akash Patel to discuss "Sant Tukaram". During the interaction, they explored the shared vision of Tukaram and Dr. Ambedkar to eradicate discrimination and promote equality.

Set against the backdrop of 17th-century Maharashtra, the movie will journal Saint Tukaram’s story of turning from a grieving husband to a strong voice for the voiceless through his spiritually electrified Abhanga poetry.

With Subodh Bhave in a titualar role, "Sant Tukaram" boasts a stellar cast with Shiva Suryavanshi, Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav and DJ Akbar Sami in significant roles, along with others.

Talking about his experience of working with Sheena, Bhave stated: “This is the first time I’m working with Sheena, but despite that, I found her a very sincere to the core actor on set. She knows her work and understands how important it is to be focused and sincere.”

"Sant Tukaram" is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 18th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor