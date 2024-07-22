Sheezan Khan: I use makeup to cover my scars and patches

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Sheezan Khan believes that makeup is not gender-specific and that using makeup is a personal choice, not a requirement.

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' actor said: "Makeup is not just for women. Anyone who feels like it can use it. Anyone who wants to present a better version of themselves can use it."

"I have no problem with a man or woman using it. Being an actor, even I use makeup, so who am I to judge? And neither should anyone judge or comment on them," he said.

Sharing his personal experience, the actor added, "When I'm facing the camera, I use makeup so that my scars and patches are not visible, but only for the camera."

Sheezan also noted that while some people choose to wear makeup outside the house, it is a personal choice, and no one has the right to stop them.

"I feel I want to show my real face because scars show your real journey. It is okay to have scars," he said.

Sheezan pointed out that many actors do not apply makeup when they are not working, saying, "Never in my interviews or outings have I worn makeup because I support realness. I know I am not perfect, and that is me. That is how I love being myself."

On the work front, Sheezan was last seen in the show 'Chand Jalne Laga' and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor