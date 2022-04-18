Shefali Bhushan decodes casting female protagonist in 'Guilty Minds'

Mumbai, April 18 Filmmaker Shefali Bhushan who is the director of 'Guilty Minds' says casting for the character of Kashaf Quaze was initially very challenging and also decodes why she decided to bring Shriya Pilgaonkar for the same.

Shefali shared, "We had auditioned a lot of people and despite receiving a lot of good responses we still hadn't found the absolute right cast for Kashaf Quaze."

Kashaf Quaze, portrayed by Shriya Pilgaonkar is one of the lead characters who are very complex by nature.

Adding more to the details of the protagonist, the director said "Along with being very articulate, the performance of this character had to include shades of deep emotions. While auditioning for Shriya, we realized that not only is she a fine actress but has a great screen presence. She could delve into the emotional graph that the character requires and was very effective while arguing as Kashaf!"

Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui, Guilty Minds will stream on Prime Video from April 22.

