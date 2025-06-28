Shefali Jariwala Death: Husband Parag Tyagi Seen in Tears Outside Hospital

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, tragically passed away at the age of 42 on June 27. Initial reports suggest that the cause of her death was a sudden cardiac arrest. Shefali was reportedly at home when she collapsed, and despite being rushed to the hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and a few close friends, she was declared dead on arrival.





Her untimely death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Heartfelt tributes began pouring in from celebrities soon after the news broke. Singer Mika Singh expressed his grief on social media platform X, writing:

“I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

Other well-known personalities such as Rajiv Adatia, Kamya Panjabi, and Aly Goni also shared their condolences, expressing sorrow and disbelief over Shefali’s sudden demise.

In the hours following her passing, emotional visuals emerged of Parag Tyagi outside Cooper Hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The grieving husband appeared visibly shaken as he left the hospital after Shefali’s remains were taken for a post-mortem. The autopsy report is expected to be released by the following morning.

Shefali and Parag had been in a relationship for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2014. She was previously married to Harmeet Singh of the musical duo Meet Bros.

Confirming the heartbreaking news, a hospital staff member told a senior journalist, “Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.”