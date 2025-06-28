Shefali Jariwala Death: Late Actress Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Sudden Demise

The entertainment world was left in shock and mourning as actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout appearance in the early 2000s music video Kaanta Laga, passed away suddenly at the age of 42. Her untimely demise has sent ripples through the film and television industry.

Just three days before her tragic passing, Shefali shared a striking image on Instagram, wearing a shimmering silver jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, sheer full sleeves, and flared bottoms that radiated confidence and glamour. The caption, “Bling it on baby,” now resonates with a painful poignancy for her admirers.





Shefali shot to instant fame with Kaanta Laga, a remix track that became a cultural phenomenon. Her bold fashion choices and electrifying dance moves made her a household name and a defining face of early 2000s Indian pop music. Over the years, she stayed connected with the spotlight, making a notable return to television through her participation in Bigg Boss 13, where she once again captivated audiences.

According to multiple reports, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai late Friday night by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. Tragically, hospital authorities confirmed that she was declared brought dead upon arrival. While preliminary information points to cardiac arrest as the likely cause, the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. A hospital receptionist also revealed that Shefali had already passed before reaching the hospital, further compounding the suddenness of the tragedy.