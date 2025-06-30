Shefali Jariwala Death: More Than a Heart Attack? Police Find Beauty Supplements at Her Mumbai Home

The Mumbai police are probing what led to the death of Shefali Jariwala. The police raided her house in Andheri and found anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets, and vitamin supplements during the search. HT reported that when the police went to collect legal documents entailing the probe details from Shefali’s home, they found two boxes of beauty supplements. Model-actor Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Reports state that she had low blood pressure and suffered a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, immediately drove her to Mumbai’s Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital. She was declared dead on arrival by the doctors there.

While the reports state the cause of death was cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police said that the reason behind the actor’s death was not clear. When police found the aforementioned tablets at the late actor’s residence, her family said that Shefali was not taking the tablets on a doctor’s consultation, but it did not affect her health.

Shefali Jariwala’s body was sent to Mumbai’s RN Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. Reports of the post-mortem are expected to be released in the next one or two days. Doctors at RN Cooper Hospital suspect that a sudden drop in blood pressure might have caused her death.

Shefali’s husband, Parag, said that the actor was fasting for Satyanarayan puja at their home. He said to the police that a day before she died, she collapsed after eating food.

After appearing in the 2002 pop culture hit song Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala rose to fame. She later became well-known as a result of her participation in reality series like Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye, and Boogie Woogie.