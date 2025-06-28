Shefali Jariwala Death: Police Question Family and Staff After Sudden Demise of ‘Kaanta Laga’ Actress

A wave of shock spread across the entertainment industry as actress Shefali Jariwala was found dead at her Golden Rays residence in Mumbai late last night. The incident came to light around 1 AM, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Police and a forensic team, who immediately arrived at the scene to begin investigations.

According to sources, the police have questioned family members and taken the actress’s cook and maid in for further interrogation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Building watchman Shatrughan Mahato, speaking to media, said, "I didn’t see Shefali ji; her car had left. I opened the gate but I don’t know anything. I’m not sure about this. I only found out around 1 AM when a man told me that Shefali had died."

Authorities are yet to make an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding her death. More details are expected following the post-mortem report and ongoing investigations.

Shefali Jariwala, known for her iconic appearance in the music video “Kaanta Laga.”She has worked in several music albums, as well as films since then.

Shefali and her husband Parag also took part in dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 together. She was also part of popular reality show Bigg Boss's 13th season. Shefali married Harmeet Singh in 2004, but the couple divorced in 2009. She married Parag Tyagi in 2015.