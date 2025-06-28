Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Bigg Boss 13 Fame and Kaanta Laga Girl Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Shefali Jariwala, famous for the early 2000s song “Kaanta Laga” and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, passed away at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday, June 28. According to reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest at night, as confirmed by the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others who accompanied her, as per a report by The Times of India. However, she was declared dead by the hospital. The news has come as a shock to the entertainment industry and her fans. Some reports suggest that Shefali was brought dead to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by her husband and others. Her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death.

In her latest Instagram post, three days earlier, the actress posted images of her bold shoot, looking fit and fine. She was seen wearing a shiny grey jumpsuit with a neckline. The caption to the post read, "Bling it on, baby!"

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in Indian pop culture in 2002 with the iconic remix music track “Kaanta Laga.” At just 20 years old, Shefali, then an engineering student, was spotted outside her college by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Despite sparking controversy for its bold styling, the song became an anthem of the early 2000s, earning her the affectionate title of the “Kaanta Laga girl.”

Shefali made her film debut in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, starring alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She later embraced reality television, participating in shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss 13.