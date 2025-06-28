Shefali Jariwala's demise: Arti Singh reaches hospital with husband Dipak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala has left her family, friends,colleagues, and fans in deep shock.

Ever since the news broke out, her industry friends extended condolences to the family and mourned her untimely demise. Many even arrived at the Cooper Hospital, where the mortal remains of Shefali were sent for post-mortem.

A while ago, Shefali's friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Arti Singh was clicked arriving at the hospital with her husband Dipak.

Shefali Jariwala, who gained fame in the early 2000s with her hit appearance in the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial reports suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest, although the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Mumbai Police said, "Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death is not yet clear.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X.

The association wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Jariwala also made her mark in Bollywood with roles in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), starring alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She also gained significant television recognition, participating in shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

