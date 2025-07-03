Shefali, Meri Pari : Husband Parag Tyagi Writes an Emotional Note For Late Wife Shefali Jariwala

Television actress Shefali Jariwala passed away due to heart attack at the age of 42. It is hard to process that the actress who was fit suddenly died on June 27 in Mumbai. Its been a week since her death and still it is difficult for every one to process that Kanta Laga girl is no more. Husband Parag Tyagi was seen all broken after Shefali demise and after a week who shared some unseen photos of late actress and wrote an emotional note. He also said that be her legacy a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten.

Parag Tyagi shared a series of photos and wrote a long note which reads,"Shefali, Meri Pari the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination." While remembering her Prag said that Shefali's love as one of the most selfless love and she always used to put others in front offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence.

He added she was a generous daughter, A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba, a protective and guiding sister n maasi, a fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. While concluding he the note he said that In grief, let's remember Shefali's light how she made people feel, the joy she sparked, and the lives she lifted. This space is for love, healing memories, and stories that keep her spirit alive. May her legacy be a radiant soul, forever remembered. Love you till eternity.

About Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai police are probing what led to the death of Shefali Jariwala. The police raided her house in Andheri and found anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets, and vitamin supplements during the search. HT reported that when the police went to collect legal documents entailing the probe details from Shefali’s home, they found two boxes of beauty supplements. Model-actor Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Reports state that she had low blood pressure and suffered a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, immediately drove her to Mumbai’s Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital. She was declared dead on arrival by the doctors there.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom shares quotes about "loneliness" following split with Katy Perry

While the reports state the cause of death was cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police said that the reason behind the actor’s death was not clear. When police found the aforementioned tablets at the late actor’s residence, her family said that Shefali was not taking the tablets on a doctor’s consultation, but it did not affect her health.