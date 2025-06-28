"Shefali ne Kaanta Laga gaane ko humesha ke liye amar banadia," says music director Harry Anand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Calling Shefali Jariwala a "happy-go-lucky" girl, 'Kaanta Laga' music director Harry Anand prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking with ANI, Harry walked down memory lane and opened up about collaborating with Shefali on the iconic song 'Kaanta Laga'.

"Shefali was a happy-go-lucky girl. I vividly remember the time I spent with her during the 'Kanta Laga' shoot and other songs. She was extremely sweet, and she always met me with a smile on her face. I am in shock. It's hard to believe that Shefali is no more," Harry grieved.

"Woh apne saath Kaanta Laga song ko humesha ke liye amar bana gayi. There will not be another Kanta Laga song and another Kanta Laga girl. She will be extremely missed. May God give strength to her family and friends," Harry said.

Harry also penned an emotional note on Instagram.

He wrote, "Shefali..it was a delight to work with you on our iconic hits. You will be missed and will always be remembered like you said as the one and ONLY 'Kaanta Laga Girl'.

These CDs back then caused a rage, overnight, Shefali was known worldwide with her incredible performance on these tracks. It was destined to be. The second clip is from my other song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar' where Shefali performed phenomenally, which again turned out to be a massive hit. I am still processing this..Life is too short and unfair at times May your soul rest in peace dear. Om shanti."

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27 where she was declared dead upon arrival.

While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mumbai Police confirmed the news, "Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42.She lived in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

