Shefali Shah drops a beautiful rendition of 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' this World Music Day

Mumbai, June 21 Music is the best way to express yourself, and we all love to hum our favorite lines every now and then. This World Music Day actress Shefali Shah decided to do something similar.

She dropped a video on social media flaunting her singing prowess.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress was seen crooning a beautiful rendition of the song "Phir Le Aaya Dil" from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's hit "Barfi".

Relaxing in the laid-back environment of her home, Shefali gave a heartfelt performance.

She wrote in the caption, "Disclaimer – I love music, like everyone does. I try to sing once in a while. Doesn’t mean I actually sing… Mostly, it isn’t singing, it’s something like this."

Moved by the sincere performance, netizens applauded the 'Jalsa' actress in the comment section.

One of the Insta users wrote, "This is definitely singing, from the heart one with no sound effects or record modulation . Loved it. Would love to listen to more of your way of "non-singing" Happy World Music Day!"

Another one said, "As in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.. your voice has the same sincerity and honesty that Ajay Devgan’s voice did. Beautiful."

The third comment read, "You sang it with so much expression, love it"

One of the cybercitizens penned, "I love the fact that artists express themselves through their art and it is understood and felt."

Earlier, the 52-year-old actress teased her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah for having better skin than her.

Wishing him on his birthday, Shefali shared on her IG, “Happy happy birthday to our BAD-SHAH, and ATM (Anytime trouble manager). Our roots, strength, problem solver, mentor, guide and even at the risk of sounding regressive the head of the our family (And deservedly so) Off course no points in guessing who is the heart of the family (MEEEEEE)! He’s just so lucky na. And how unfair is it that I’m the actor and he’s got great skin. Anyway, Birthday or no birthday we Love you babs and thankyou for being you. (Will read all of this out to you in a bit) To a million more birthdays my love! #HappyBirthday #FamilyTime.”

