Shefali Shah's birthday wish for son Aryaman: 'I love you more than I can express'

Mumbai, Jan 6 As actress Shefali Shah's son Aryaman Shah turned 24 years old on Tuesday, she penned an emotional note for him on social media.

Dropping a picture of her son, Shefali penned a simple yet sincere wish on her Instagram saying, "I love you more than I can express in words, so I’m not even going to try. Happy Happy Happy 24th birthday my son shine baby. I love you @aryamanshah more than anything ever. And Honestly it’s just as simple as that (sic)," along with several hug emojis.

For those who do not know, Shefali was initially married to television actor Harsh Chhaya from 1994 to 2000. In December 2000, she once again entered matrimony with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. She is now a mother to two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

Along with updates from her personal and professional life, Shefali's social media feed is also a reflection of her personal thoughts.

Recently, Shefali recalled a heartbreaking story from Christmas on social media, which ended up shaking her belief.

She wrote, “That Christmas Eve is sharply etched in my memory. I must’ve been 12 or 13. One spoilsport uncle said to me, ‘You don’t actually believe there is a Santa, right? There is no Santa. It’s just your parents leaving gifts for you’. This statement was a colossal blow to my naive, innocent heart. My disbelief at what he said was mammoth. My arguments of how he was wrong. Me trying to convince him, and more myself, that Santa was real. I cannot begin to tell you what I felt. It was something within me separated from my heart. I tried holding onto it, clutching, grasping, hanging on to this fragile hope, but some idiot had put a pin in my full-of-belief floating balloon”.

“With Santa gone, that child in me too left. But when I had my kids, the spirit of stories and tales and magic came back. Yes, we were the Santas, but the gift of innocence and possibilities was revived. I tried to keep that world alive for them as long as I could. But eventually, they outgrew it," the 'Jalsa' actress added.

