Shehnaaz Gill attends last rites of Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Shefali Jariwala's funeral was held at Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening.

Her family members, friends, and colleagues from the industry bid a tearful adieu to her.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Shefali's 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestants Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Rashami Desai headed to her house to pay their condolences to the bereaved family.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen alongside Shefali in Bigg Boss 13, also attended Shefali's last rites.

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27 where she was declared dead upon arrival.She was 42.

While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.Mumbai Police confirmed the news, "Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42.

She lived in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

