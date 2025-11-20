Shehnaaz Gill: 'Bigg Boss' was a platform where my life changed

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who has often credited her time on Bigg Boss 13 for giving her career a push upwards, has talked about expectations, success and how she views her own journey.

Asked Shehnaaz, who is currently basking in the success of her maiden production “Ikk Kudi”, if there’s any pressure on her shoulders considering the volume of love that comes her way, the actress, who enjoys a following of a whopping 19 million on Instagram, told IANS: “You should take pressure. Sometimes good things happen. If people have pressure, life can go well.”

Talking about her film “Ikk Kudi”, it tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.

However, it was her stint in the 13th season of Bigg Boss that brought her into the spotlight, eventually helping her land a film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with several other projects.

Shehnaaz doesn’t mince her words when she credits the controversial reality show for her success.

“I will never say that I have achieved something. But I can say that Bigg Boss has given me a lot. It was a platform where my life changed,” she added.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

