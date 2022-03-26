Shehnaaz Gill claps back at trollers who criticised her for dancing at party, months after Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about the relationship she shared with late actor Sidharth Shukla and clapped back at trollers who criticised her for being happy after his death.

During a conversation with Shilpa Shetty on the latter's show 'Shape Of You', the 'Hosla Rakh' actor reacted to being trolled for dancing at her manager's engagement party in December last year.

She said, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because being happy is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I don't talk about these things no matter who says asks, I never reply."

Talking about her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

She added that Sidharth, too, would want her to be happy always.

She said, "Sidharth never asked me to stop laughing. Sidharth always wanted to see me laugh, so I will always laugh!"

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest.

( With inputs from ANI )

