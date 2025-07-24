Shehnaaz Gill Disappointed With Paps For Recording Her even After Saying Stop (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 16 Shehnaaz Gill who is known for her friendly and happy to go nature was seen angry and frustrated at media. A video of Shehnaaz Gill frustrated and angry at papas for recording her even after asking them to stop. The actress also called them 'stubborn'. Video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

In viral video Shehnaaz was seen waiting for the elevator at a building. She even posed for them. However, after a few seconds, she asked them to stop clicking her photos and recording videos. "Bas karo abhi," she told them. When someone else who was present with her insisted the paps to stop recording, Shehnaaz said, "Nahi, ye dheeth hai. Yeh bandh nahi karenge. Aap ko pata nahi hai inka (No, they're stubborn. They won’t stop. You don’t know how they are)."

Despite maintaining a smile, Shehnaaz's body language betrayed her irritation at a recent event launching Honey Singh's watch brand in Mumbai. A viral video shows her subtly adjusting her dress while seated, visibly uneasy with the relentless paparazzi. She can be heard asking them to move aside.

On work front Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she shared screen space with Salman Khan, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh. She was last seen in a special appearance for the song Sajna Ve Sajna in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.