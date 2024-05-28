Shehnaaz Gill enjoys quad biking for the first time in Mauritius

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in Mauritius, has been sharing many pictures and videos from the trip.

The 'Thank You For Coming' actress on Tuesday, dropped an exciting video on Instagram of her first-time quad biking, thrilling her fans.

The video shows Shehnaaz's adventurous side as she races fearlessly against the wind.

In the video, Shehnaaz maneuvers the quad bike across rough terrains. Wearing a casual yet stylish outfit, she can be seen enjoying the ride.

Her caption read, "my first time... quad biking at Casela...."

Soon after Shehnaaz dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "She is such a positive soul. She invests in personal growth... She is healing herself.... May God protect you from all negativity. God is always there for you because you are a pure soul."

Another fan commented, "Look at you go, girl! Glad to see you having so much fun!"

On the Bollywood front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

The actress is now gearing up for her next project Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer.

