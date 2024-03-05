Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her curves in shimmery green dress

Mumbai, March 5 The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame diva Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday treated her massive fandom to her scintillating pictures in a green outfit, leaving everyone mesmerised with her hotness.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Thank You for Coming' took to Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures, flaunting her curves.

Shehnaaz is donning a sleeveless green shimmer gown, with a sweetheart neckline. She opted for a glossy makeup look and kept her hair open. She rounded off the look with green heels.

The post is captioned with two green hearts emojis.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "hotieee baby". One fan said: "keep shining! The world needs light".

Another commented: "Hottest diva".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Sab First Class'.

