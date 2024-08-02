Shehnaaz Gill has her Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ moment

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently enjoying her time in the US, shared her fun-filled moments from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of herself.

In the clip, the actress looked every inch like a doll, dressed in a short black skater dress paired with sunglasses.

Shehnaaz is seen in a 360-degree photo booth, dancing and having a great time.

The actress captioned the post: “Walk of fame #LA #WalkOfFame.”

Shehnaaz had recently shared a picture of herself dressed in yellow Indian attire, tagging herself as "sunshine."

The actress captioned the post: "Sunshine in a yellow dress," followed by a sun emoji.

During her trip to Miami, Florida, Shehnaaz shared in a vlog that she had ‘felt a ghost’ in her room.

Shehnaaz said in the vlog: "Guys, we experienced something. There were some negative energies in our room.”

Her cousin explained how they all slept during the wee hours but were awakened by a strange sound.

Shehnaaz started off as a model and featured in a music video in 2015 titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. She ventured into Punjabi films in 2017 with 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

Her life took a significant turn in 2019 when she participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz has also appeared in films such as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Thank You for Coming'.

