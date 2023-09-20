Shehnaaz Gill lauds Women's Reservation Bill, says "it's a great step"

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Actor Shehnaaz Gill expressed on Wednesday happiness over the Parliament taking up the Women's Reservation Bill for passage.

Shehnaaz, who visited the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday, toldthat it is a great step.

"If we are given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village, girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change."

She was accompanied by 'Thank You For Coming' co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

Dolly also lauded the government for introducing a new Women's Reservation Bill.

"This is a good step (Women's Reservation Bill). Reservation is needed. It is important for women leaders and women to go ahead. For that, I feel elated. I also had the opportunity to visit the Parliament and witness a session. It was once in a lifetime opportunity...The times are changing. Better late than never," she said.

Bhumi said the bill will help increase the role of women in policymaking.

"As a modern Indian woman, representation is very important for us. When women are in positions of power, there will be a female gaze in debates, policies, and law-making this is very important. This is an era of women. It is a matter of pride for us that we came here with our cast (film Thank You For Coming)," Bhumi expressed.

Content creator Shibani Bedi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Thank You For Coming’, called it a “beautiful moment”.

...This is a beautiful moment, a landmark moment in history. With the passage of this Bill women from all facets of life will get a chance to be a part of the law-making process. So, I think it is a great development,” she said.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.

As per government sources, the Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21, government sources said.

