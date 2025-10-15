Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Producer Debut with 'Ikk Kudi': Overjoyed to Bankroll a Female-Centric Narrative

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to charm the big screen with her upcoming film, Ikk Kudi, as a first-time producer and as a leading lady. Yes, the actress is making her debut as a producer for this family comedy drama, heading to the theatres on 31st October, 2025. The film will witness a worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As Ikk Kudi inches closer to the release date, Shehnaaz Gill opens up about bankrolling it.

“Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it’s brimming with warmth, love and fun. To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn’t have ever said ‘no’ to Ikk Kudi,” she says.

In addition to Shehnaaz Gill, Ikk Kudi also stars Gurjazz, Juss, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, Sukhi Chahal, Gurinder Makna, Gurdial Paras, Harby Sangha, Balwinder Bullet Neha Dayal, Nikita Grover, Jass Dhillon, Vishu Uppal, Gurpreet Singh & Baljinder Dara Puri. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Ikk Kudi promises to be a strong addition to Shehnaaz Gill’s body of work.