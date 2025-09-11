Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Mumbai Sep 11 Bigg Boss season 19 recently saw Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha enter the show as a wildcard entry.

His sister and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 14, seems to be missing her brother, and it looks like she has been watching the show every single day without missing any episode.

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a small video featuring her brother Shehbaz sleeping in the house, and through the caption and video, she wished him a good morning. A few days ago, while talking to IANS, Shehnaz Gill spoke about how it is going to be exciting for her entire family, including herself, to see Shehbaz in the house. She also added that she was extremely nervous to see him enter the reality game show. “I was feeling nervous for myself, but to be honest, I am feeling more nervous for my brother.

