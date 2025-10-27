Shehnaaz Gill offers prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 27 : Actress Shehnaaz Gill offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on Monday and prayed for the success of her upcoming project.

Speaking to ANI, she shared her experience, saying, "It feels good to be here. I feel at peace. I keep coming to Darbar Sahib to seek blessings. May Waheguru keep us in good spirits...I request everyone to go watch my film and support me.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gill will be seen in the Punjabi film 'Ikk Kudi', which has been postponed due to the severe floods in Punjab.

The film, previously scheduled for release in theatres on September 19, will now be released on October 31.

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared the news on Instagram, along with a poster for the film.

The statement said that the team had decided to delay the release due to the "unexpected and severe flood situation."

"The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025 due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab. We feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times. The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. WE STAND WITH PUNJAB," the statement read.

Made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions, 'Ikk Kudi' is produced by Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz.

It is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, with a worldwide release by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was announced in November last year, with pictures from the first day of shooting.

