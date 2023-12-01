Shehnaaz Gill posts picture with grandparents, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Friday, treated her fans with a glimpse of her family moment.

The 'Thank You For Coming' actor took to Instagram and dropped a picture of her grandparents.

In the picture, she can be seen posing with her grandparents and brother.

Along with the post, she wrote, "dada dadi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0TrE5pyk7n/?hl=en

Fans showered love in the comment section with heartfelt comments and emojis.

A user wrote, "Lots of Luv" while another fan commented, "Beautiful family."

Shehnaaz often shares pictures and videos from her fam-jam moments and singing sessions.

Recently, she dropped a video from her mother's birthday festivities.

"Happy birthday to my mother," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_9Ck0yLL_/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor