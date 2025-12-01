Shehnaaz Gill says 'You are the winner to me' as she welcomes back Shehbaz post elimination

Mumbai, Dec 1 In the weeks leading up to the finale for the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss 19", the twists and turns in the game have also intensified.

After Ashnoor Kaur's exit, Shehbaz Badesha, a wild-card entrant, was also eliminated this week due to audience votes. His departure left not only his admirers but also his fellow housemates in shock.

Soon after he was eliminated, his sister, Shehnaaz Gill, used social media to welcome him back, calling him a winner to her.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant uploaded a couple of goofy photos with Shehbaz and Giorgia Andriani on her IG, along with the caption, "well played @badeshashehbaz ....u r the winner to me (Love hands, playing hands, love kissed and red heart emoji) ️welcome back (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) (sic)."

Fellow housemate Amaal Mallik, who shared a great rapport with Shehbaz during the show, was also visibly emotional as Shehbaz left the house.

Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, took to his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt message for Shehbaz that read, "Shahbaaz … You will be in our hearts forever .. God Bless You (sic)."

Prior to this, Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house for being violent with Tanya Mittal during the “Ticket To Finale” task.

Before the elimination, host Salman Khan schooled Ashnoor over her behaviour towards Tanya during the task.

Salman was heard saying, “Ashnoor, hitting someone or hurting someone is not cool in the Bigg Boss house", after which Ashnoor apologised to Salman.

Salman added, “Her aggression was so high that he deliberately turned the wooden plank towards Tanya Mittal with all his force. And it was very obvious that it was intentional and in anger.”

After the double eviction this week, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More have emerged as the top 5 finalists of "Bigg Boss 19". It remains to be seen who will finally lift the trophy this season.

