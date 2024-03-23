Shehnaaz Gill shares cozy dinner pic with Varun Sharma and 'Sab First Class' crew

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to star opposite Varun Sharma in the upcoming movie 'Sab First Class,' recently posted a cozy photo with her co-star and the film crew.

The actress on Friday, shared a picture on Instagram from a cozy dinner with the movie's cast and crew. She took the photo with Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua, and others present in the frame. The picture shows how well Gill is bonding with everyone involved in the movie.

Although the movie's filming has wrapped up, the team's bond appears to be strong as they enjoyed a meal together recently.

Earlier, on January 20, Shehnaaz had posted pictures from the film sets with a caption that read, "2024 begins," alongwith party-related emojis hinting at the excitement surrounding the project.

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations."

Another user commented, "much awaited."

The film is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz marked her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

