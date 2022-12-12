Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Botlaan Sharaab Diyan' for Vicky Kaushal at her chat show, don't miss their gidda

Shehnaaz Gill welcomed Vicky Kaushal on the sets of her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' in Punjabi style with a gidda and boliyan.

On Sunday, one of the Twitter users shared a clip of the duo.

In the video, Shehnaaz was seen performing gidda with Vicky on the dhol beats. Shehnaaz also sang boliyan for the 'Uri' actor. She said,"Vicky botalan sharab diyan akhan teriyaan."

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Woww Punjabi Bolliyaan by Vicky X Shehnaaz .Shehnaaz To Vicky Kaushal- Vicky botlaan sharab diyaan akhan Teriyan Mzzaa aa gya yr."

Earlier, Shehnaaz posted a bunch of posters and clips with Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera,' and their fans just couldn't control their excitement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan' alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, she also has, a comedy film '100%' opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film 'Govinda Naam Mera' which will hit Disney + Hotstar on December 16, 2022.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience.

This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor