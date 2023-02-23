Shehnaaz Gill stops singing after hearing azaan call at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony

Shehnaaz Gill, the Katrina of Punjab, was recently honoured with the Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony. Shehnaaz, who came on the stage to accept the award, was requested to sing a song. Meanwhile, a video of Shehnaaz Gill goes viral on social media, so people don't get tired of praising her once again.

Shehnaaz was requested to sing when she came to accept the award. The actress started singing a Punjabi song and that's when the azaan started. Shehnaaz immediately stopped singing after this and put her neck down. Shehnaaz has received much appreciation on social media for her respect for all religions. This video of Shehnaaz has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Netizens say that the actress knows very well to respect every religion.