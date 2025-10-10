Shehnaaz Gill Supports Brother Shehbaaz Badesha After His Emotional Confession on Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is quite entertaining and interesting, all thanks to the contestants in the house. Amongst then Shehbaz Badesha, is getting love from the fans for his funny and humours nature. Shehbaz is Shehnaaz Gill's brother, recently a clip from bigg boss house has gone viral on social media. In this he has poured her heart out and expressed as he has failed in real life and is financially dependent on his sister.

Shehbaz, as a person I have not, achieve much and that people often tell him he lives off his sister’s earning. Shehnaaz has reacted to the video and wrote, "You always protect me from every evil, and you’re always so protective of me. The world doesn’t even know all that you do for me, but I’ll keep doing everything for you my whole life."

Read Shehnaaz's comment

In a conversation with Mridul Tiwari and Zeishan Quadri, Shehbaz admitted feeling like a failure outside of his public persona, stating he hasn't achieved much. Addressing accusations of living off his sister's earnings, he acknowledged her financial support, explaining she provides for him because she is his family and he has no one else. He stated he would do anything for her, even jump off a cliff if she jokingly asked him to.