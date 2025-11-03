Shehnaaz Gill Turns Producer With “Ikk Kudi”; Calls It Her Most Personal Project Yet

Actress, singer, and entertainer Shehnaaz Gill adds another feather to her cap as she steps into the role of a producer with her debut film “Ikk Kudi,” which has now made its way to theatres. The multi-talented star describes the project as one that’s deeply close to her heart a story she will cherish forever.

Opening up about her experience of taking on production responsibilities for the first time, Shehnaaz shared,

“Taking on the role of a producer came with its own set of challenges, but it was something I truly believed in. The story deserved to be told, and I wanted to be a part of it not just as an actor but also as a creator. It’s been a huge leap of faith for me, and I’m thrilled to finally see Ikk Kudi reach the audience. The film releases on October 31, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Having successfully explored music, acting, and reality television, Shehnaaz continues to push creative boundaries. When asked if there’s anything left for her to try, she smiled and said, “There’s still so much more I want to do.”With “Ikk Kudi,” Shehnaaz Gill not only brings an inspiring story to life but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey.