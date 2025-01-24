Shehnaaz Gill turns up the fun with her hilarious overacting

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Shehnaaz Gill has once again left fans in splits with her latest Instagram post.

The actress and singer shared a hilarious video of herself eating in a way that only she could pull off—using a fork in the most comical manner. In the video shared on her Instagram, Shehnaaz is seen eating with a fork. The way she eats, combined with her funny facial expressions, is guaranteed to make anyone burst into laughter. The video is a perfect example of Shehnaaz's knack for turning even the simplest moments into comedic gold.

Sharing this hilarious clip, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress wrote in the caption, “Mere overacting ke paise kaat lo …… buraahhhhhhhhh.”

Yesterday, Gill posted a video of her pre-birthday celebration in Dubai. The clip featured Shehnaaz savoring a peaceful moment aboard a cruise, with the stunning Dubai skyline creating a mesmerizing backdrop. A grand cake placed beside her added a sweet touch to the celebration. The words “Happy Birthday Shehnaaz” lit up on the giant wheel behind her, and she looked visibly surprised and delighted.

For the caption, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant wrote, “Celebrating me in style at Ain Dubai! My amazing friend made my birthday unforgettable in this stunning city of dreams. #CountingDownToTheBigDay—happy birthday to me in advance! #AinDubai #DubaiDiaries #BirthdayGoals #GratefulHeart.”

Shehnaaz Gill, who will turn 32 on January 27, has kicked off her birthday celebrations in Dubai with her friends.

On the work front, Shehnaaz, who rose to fame with her stint on “Bigg Boss 13," was last seen in an item song in Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s movie “Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

She will next be seen in the upcoming film “Ikk Kudi,” which marks her debut as a producer. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi film is set to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

