Shehnaaz Gill: Wouldn’t have ever said no to ‘Ikk Kudi’

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is marking her debut as a producer with her upcoming family comedy drama film “Ikk Kudi”, is over-the-moon to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage.

“Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it’s brimming with warmth, love and fun,” Shehnaaz said.

The actress added: “To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn’t have ever said ‘no’ to Ikk Kudi.”

Set to release on October 31, 2025. The film also stars Gurjazz, Juss, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, Sukhi Chahal, Gurinder Makna, Gurdial Paras, Harby Sangha, Balwinder Bullet Neha Dayal, Nikita Grover, Jass Dhillon, Vishu Uppal, Gurpreet Singh & Baljinder Dara Puri.

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Ikk Kudi is set for worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In Bollywood, she was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a special appearance for the song “Sajna Ve Sajna."

The actress, who gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”, began her modelling career in 2015 with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

