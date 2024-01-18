Shehzad Shaikh: Family values take centre stage in 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actor Shehzad Shaikh, who will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’, called himself a huge fan of movies like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', ‘Baghban’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’, and shared that shooting for this show feels like being a part of that world, where family values and relationships take centre stage.

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’ will introduce viewers to Ujjain’s Agrawal family, touching upon the complexities of familial bonds and creating intrigue about whether the Agrawals will remain united in the face of adversity.

Narrated from the perspective of a decades-old Mehndi tree that adorns the family courtyard, the show will bring to the fore a relatable depiction of varied characters that one finds in each family.

Shehzad will be portraying the role of Rahul Agrawal in this family drama.

Speaking about the same, Shehzad said: “I am a big believer in the saying - the family that eats together, prays together, stays together. Capturing a similar thought is our show, Mehndi Wala Ghar and the story of the Agrawal family is sure to strike a chord with viewers across India.”

“When I heard the story and about the characters, it felt like I was being narrated tales of my own family; be it the strict yet endearing matriarch, the loving Chacha, or mischievous cousins – this heart-warming show will remind you of your extended family. My character Rahul is a very kind-hearted, fun-loving extrovert, and a no-nonsense person with his own set of beliefs when it comes to family; hence it makes for a challenging yet fulfilling role to portray,” shared the ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ actor.

He added: “I have been a huge fan of movies like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', ‘Baghban’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’, and shooting for this show feels like being a part of that world, where family values and relationships take centre stage.”

Furthermore, talking about his experience shooting in Ujjain, the ‘Avrodh’ fame actor said: “It's my first time visiting this beautiful city, and I have had the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented, and ensemble cast.”

The ‘Qubool Hai’ actor further shared about the delicacies he enjoyed in Ujjain, while exploring the city.

“Exploring Ujjain with my co-stars has been a delight, and we've indulged in some amazing local delicacies like dal-bafla, jalebis, aloo bada, and more. During our breaks, we explored the city and its narrow lanes, soaking in its charm and simplicity. One of the highlights was shooting in a mela, which was a nostalgic experience and reminiscent of our childhood,” he added.

'Mehndi Wala Ghar' will premiere on January 23 on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor