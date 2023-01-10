'Shehzada' shoot wraps up, Manisha Koirala shares update

Mumbai, Jan 10 Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Shehzada' wrapped up its shooting on Tuesday. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala, both of whom took to social media to share the update with their followers.

Manisha took to the story section of her Instagram and uploaded pictures and a video from the film's wrap up party. In the video. Kartik and Kriti can be seen along with the film's director, Rohit Dhawan.

Ronit also shared one of the pictures posted by Manisha in his story and expressed his gratitude as he wrote on the picture: "(It) was so lovely co-starring in this movie with you @m_Koirala. Hope to do it again soon. Thanks much for all the warm vibes."

Kriti also shared the story on her Instagram. 'Shehzada', which is directed by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's sibling Rohit Dhawan, is Kriti's second film with Kartik. Prior to this, the two were seen in the 2019 film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Earlier, Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dipping his feet in ice cold water. He was also seen holding a large chunk of ice as he posed.

