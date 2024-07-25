Shekhar Kapur appointed as Festival Director of International Film Festival of India

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his movies like 'Masoom', 'Mr. India' and other projects, has been appointed as Festival Director for the 55th and 56th editions of the International Film Festival of India, Goa.

Kapur is known for his films like 'Bandit Queen', a British biographical drama 'Elizabeth' for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar.

He turned director with the family drama 'Masoom' (1983), starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and a young Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar. He directed the 1987 film 'Mr. India', starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri. It received much appreciation and was commercially successful, becoming the second highest film of the year in terms of revenue generated.

In 2023, Kapur served as the chairperson of the International competition Jury at the 54th International Film Festival of India held from November 20 to 28.

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic 'The Four Feathers.'

