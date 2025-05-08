Shekhar Kapur captures Pablo Picasso’s divine connection with his art

Mumbai, May 8 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur offered a glimpse into artistic brilliance as he shared a powerful moment of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso at work.

The legendary artist is seen deeply immersed in his creation, drawing with intense focus on a wall—an image that beautifully reflects his divine connection with art. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shekhar posted a video of Picasso drawing a painting on a wall and captioned it, “It’s when you cross that line between ‘yourself’ and your Art .. and the word ‘Your’ ceases to exist , at that moment the artist has entered the real of the Divine ..Is the Artist led by the Divine ? .. No .. the Artist and the Art are one in a Divine relationship #Art #Artist #Divine #Divinity #Picasso #Spirituality #spiritual #wisdom @kaverikapur #creativity #creative.” (sic)

A voice in the background of the video can be heard saying, “There's something magnetic about watching Picasso draw, shirtless, focused, moving as if the wall itself were guiding his hand. He doesn't sketch, he reveals. Each line appears with intention, like it had always been waiting beneath the surface. He draws as he breathes naturally, instinctively, without a pause. No doubt, no hesitation, just presence, motion, and pure creative rhythm.”

For the unversed, Pablo Picasso was a Spanish-born painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, and theatre designer who spent the majority of his adult life in France. Widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, his groundbreaking work helped shape modern art. Among his most iconic creations are Les Demoiselles d'Avignon (1907), a pioneering example of proto-Cubism, and Guernica (1937), a powerful anti-war masterpiece depicting the horrors of the bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.

Pablo Picasso passed away on 8 April 1973 at the age of 91.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor