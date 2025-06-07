Shekhar Kapur pens poem on existence, universe

Mumbai, June 7 Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is getting existential, and is sharing the philosophy behind its existence. On Saturday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a picture which shows the sunlight falling inside a room through a window.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he strung poetry. He wrote, “If you’re looking for me. I am there, in the rising sun of the dawn. Look for me in the ray of light that enters your room, and in there you will find me in a speck of dust, floating amongst billion others, but look further into that speck of dust for within it exists the same universe that you see around yourself”.

He further mentioned, “And within that whole universe you will find yourself looking for me in yet another speck of dust within which I may exist in yet another universe within another speck of dust within which, you will find yourself looking for me, and connecting all these universes is my love for you”.

Earlier, Shekhar spooked his fans, as he revealed after all these years as to how he mounted ‘Mr. India’, an aspirational and a timeless film. The actor shared that in addition to the titular character, there was an invisible person on the sets of the film. Turns out, it was the child in him that shaped the contours of ‘Mr. India’, and helped him deliver a film for the ages.

The director took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The monochromatic picture with a magenta spill shows Anil Kapoor posing with the kids in the film.

Shekhar also penned a long note in the caption as he shared how preserved the kid in him, and that he always sought the feedback of that child in him to make the film palatable to the child audience.

Shekhar directed ‘Mr. India’ off a script by veteran screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. It was their last film together before they parted ways.

The film told the story of Arun, a street violinist and philanthropist who rents an old house to take care of orphans, and how he becomes invisible to counter Mogambo, a criminal whose goal is to conquer India.

Mogambo operates from his hidden island, and monitors all the evil-doings perpetrated by his henchmen. Catchphrases like "Mogambo khush hua" and "Hail Mogambo!" used by his subordinates, show his complete authority over his minions.

