Shekhar Kapur posts about brother Satish Kaushik says our story was still unfinished

Director Shekhar Kapur has penned a heartfelt note about his brother Satish Kaushik after his untimely demise.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shekhar wrote a long note saying, he has not come to terms with Satish’s death. “Am still coming to terms with Satish’s passing .. there’s a finality of his passing I am unwilling to accept .. for our story was still unfinished .. is still unfinished .. For the story of love does not end, it transforms, it teaches, it explores, it breaks your heart, but you are…Because love is …”

Shekhar wrote, Mumbai was flooded. I barely made it to the airport to catch my flight. A young man walked up to me as I was waiting in the line to check in. Completely wet ..I had seen him before. Always outside my office .. with a smile on his face to say hello. Amongst many others. I would smile back. ‘I came here because I knew you would not be surrounded by others. My area was flooded and I had to practically swim to get here … I want to be your assistant Director’ How could I say no ? That’s how our journey started. From 3rd assistant director, to chief assistant to associate director.

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday late night following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife and a daughter.