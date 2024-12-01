Shekhar Kapur recalls leaving home at the age of 17

Mumbai, Dec 1 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his cinematic masterpieces, recently shared a throwback photo of his parents on social media.

The image, unearthed by his sister, opened a floodgate of emotions for the filmmaker, who penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the profound meaning of family, memories, and home. On Sunday, Shekhar posted a monochrome and rare image of his parents posing together.

Alongside the black-and-white shot, Kapur wrote in the caption, “Parents. Sometimes hard to imagine them young and almost like yourself .. for that’s what they always were to us .. parents ..I was surprised when my sister sent me these pics that lay hidden in some cupboard somewhere ..That’s what home is all about isn’t it ? It’s a treasure trove of memories .. of emotion .. wherever you look .. doesn’t matter which corner .. there’s a treasure hidden.”

He continued, “And we find it so easy to turn a home into ‘house’ , a house into a ‘property’ .. a property into ‘real estate ‘ ..10 years of searching .. of looking deep inside my heart .. 10 years of searching for Home .. for I left when I was 17 .. those 10 years have finally developed into a script .. Masoom-the next generation ..Who am I ? What does home mean? Where are my memories hidden ? Where are your emotional hidden .. #home #property #house #memory #parents #film #masoom #masoom-thenextgeneration #heart @kaverikapur..”

Reacting to his post, actress Manisha Koirala commented, “I looked for home for years…then I settled that my parents are my home!!! That love n care is unmatched..as we walk further in our journeys we are constantly looking for home ( same unconditional love,safety,security,knowing someone is there when everything else is lost…).”

Meanwhile, Shekhar is widely known for his films like "Bandit Queen," "Elizabeth," and "Masoom." He rose to fame with a recurring role in the television series "Khandaan."

He made his directorial debut with the 1983 film “Masoom.” His career soared to new heights in 1987 with the release of “Mr. India," which garnered widespread acclaim and cemented his reputation as a visionary filmmaker in Indian cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor