Shekhar Kapur reflects on art of storytelling, in Himalayas

Mumbai, Oct 28 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared a profound message on storytelling. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a captivating photo from his retreat in the Himalayas and shared his perspective on the art of storytelling.

Shekhar wrote, “Love teaching storytelling and where better than in the Himalayas. Teaching is the art of exploring ourselves together. All of us are born storytellers. We just need not to be shy of expressing ourselves. Revealing ourselves. #storytelling @himalayanwriting @kaverikapur.”

The filmmaker also tagged his daughter Kaveri. In his three-day retreat nestled in the serene Himalayas, Kapur guided his students on a journey of self-discovery through storytelling.

In his next follow-up post, the Masoom director added, “You don’t teach story telling. Together with your students you explore the stories that lie inside them. After all all art starts with ‘who am I’. Who is that that’s telling story? What are the stories lying dormant inside you? Where are you in the stories you want to tell? Great 3 days teaching in the Himalayas #storytelling @HimalayanWrite.”

Shekhar Kapur is widely known for his films like 'Bandit Queen', 'Elizabeth' and 'Masoom'. He rose to fame with a recurring role in the television series 'Khandaan'.

He made his directorial debut with the 1983 film 'Masoom'. His career reached new heights in 1987 with the release of 'Mr. India', which earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as a visionary filmmaker in Indian cinema.

The filmmaker earned international recognition with the biographical film 'Bandit Queen', which was based on the life of the notorious Indian bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi.

The filmmaker gained further international acclaim with the period drama 'Elizabeth', a fictionalized portrayal of the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, which went on to receive seven Academy Award nominations.

Shekhar Kapur, who began his career as an actor with the film 'Jaan Hazir Hai', starred in several popular Hindi television dramas, including 'Udaan', 'Upanyaas' and 'Masoom' alongside Neena Gupta.

