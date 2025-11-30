Shekhar Kapur remembers mother on her birth anniversary with a throwback pic with uncle Dev Anand

Mumbai, Nov 30 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered his mother, Sheel Kanta Kapur, on her birth anniversary with a special throwback photo.

The black and white blast from the past uploaded by the 'Mr India' maker on social media showed a young Shekhar posing with her parents, uncle Dev Anand, and his better half Mona.

Recalling the fond memory with her mom, Shekhar penned on his IG, "It’s my Mom’s birthday today and wanted to post a picture of her .. looking really happy. .. not just a portrait .. but a happy picture for that’s what she always was as I remember her .. (sic)."

However, the director could not help but wonder why he was sulking in the pic while everyone else was ebullient, especially given that he had been told that he was an extremely energetic child.

".. but why am I sulking ? from what my cousins told me I was too high energy for anyone to handle .. so why do I look as if I’m sulking in every pic that I can find ?," the 'Masoom' maker added.

Coming up with his own explanation of the same, Shekhar went on to write, "Maybe it’s because I was always shy of the camera .. still am..".

"So here’s my mom happy to be with her favourite brother .. Dev Anand, his wife , Mona Aunty and my elder sister Neelu .. and sulky shy me .. Happy Birthday.. Mama..," the post concluded.

For those who do not know, Sheel Kanta Kapur was a journalist and actress.

She is the sister of legendary actor Dev Anand and was married to doctor Kulbhushan Kapoor.

Sheel Kanta Kapur passed away on November 25, 2014, at a hospital in New York City after suffering liver failure. She had undergone multiple transplants before her demise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor