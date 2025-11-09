Shekhar Kapur Responds to Lina Khan: “We’re Not in an AI Bubble, We’re in a Valuation Myth”

Amid a growing global debate over whether artificial intelligence is headed toward an economic bubble, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur offers a sharply contrasting view. Responding to Former FTC Chair Lina Khan’s warning of an impending “AI bubble,” Kapur argues that the real distortion lies not in the technology itself, but in the stories that inflate its market value. He argues that AI itself is not the problem, it’s the overinflated expectations and speculative capital surrounding it. Much like the real estate boom, where homes rise to astronomical prices until they are no longer homes but assets trapped in a cycle of greed and collapse, AI too is being pulled into a vortex of valuation hype.

We are not going through an AI bubble. We are going though a manipulated valuation bubble. Valuation is a story that if told long enough becomes a myth.



AI is here to stay. It’s potentially the most democratic technology to help make our lives more productive.



Shekhar Kapur sees AI as one of the most democratic technologies of our time, a tool with the power to enhance productivity, creativity, and equality if used responsibly. “AI is here to stay,” he insists, reminding us that technologies evolve beyond market fluctuations. What may currently seem like a speculative frenzy could ultimately become the foundation of a more efficient, intelligent society. As Kapur readies his upcoming project Masoom: The Next Generation, his reflections serve as a timely reminder: to distinguish the enduring technological revolution from the fleeting myth of market storytelling.