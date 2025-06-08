Shekhar Kapur reveals daughter Kaveri has finally agreed to play a major role in his Film ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’

Mumbai, June 8 Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared a special update close to his heart — his daughter Kaveri has finally agreed to play a major role in his upcoming film, “Masoom: The Next Generation.”

In a heartfelt post, the ‘Bandit Queen’ director reflected on Kaveri’s journey and how she has finally agreed to collaborate with him as an actor. Kapur also revealed that Kaveri, who recently returned from an intensive performing arts course in Dublin, impressed her mentors and peers with her depth of understanding and artistic maturity. Known primarily as a talented singer-songwriter, she has now decided to step into the world of acting, taking on a major role in her father's new film.

Reflecting on her journey, Shekhar Kapur shared that Kaveri had shown a keen sense of curiosity and wisdom from a young age. The director also expressed his deep sense of pride and gratitude as a father as he welcomed this new chapter in both their lives. Kapur shared a throwback photo of his daughter, reminiscing about her innate curiosity and wisdom even as a child.

For the caption, he wrote, “That look. That curiosity. That need to question. There’s so much Kaveri had even at that age. She just came back from an intense course in performing arts in Dublin. And her teachers and friends said they were astounded , yes astounded was the world they used, at her wisdom. At her understanding of the world , the universe around us ..”

“She’s an amazing singer songwriter it’s taken me a long time for me to convince to work with me as an actor. She finally agreed to.. so she will be with playing a major part in my next film, Masoom-the next generation.. They say the children choose the parents they want to be born to. If that is true, I am the luckiest, the fortunate Dad in history ..” Shekhar Kapur added.

Kaveri Kapur recently released her latest single titled “Reminisce.” Interestingly, the track is an earlier version of her song “Ek Dhaga Toda Maine,” which featured in her debut web series “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.”

